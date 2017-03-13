Premier Brad Wall is heading to Iowa this week to discuss the importance of Saskatchewan's trade relationship with the United States.

"The United States is Saskatchewan's largest export market and that economic relationship is critical to maintaining a strong Saskatchewan economy and contributing to the one in five Saskatchewan jobs that depend on international trade," Wall said in a press release.

Premier Brad Wall will take part in 'Canada Day at the Capitol' and will talk about the importance of U.S. trade to the Saskatchewan Economy. (CBC)

"Missions like this one are important in nurturing relationships with key U.S. decision makers and reinforcing the mutual benefits that derive from trade, investment and co-operation."

Wall will visit Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday to take part in a Canada Day at the Capitol program organized by the Consulate General of Canada.

According to the provincial government, Saskatchewan exporters shipped $355 million US worth of goods to Iowa last year, primarily potash, oats, canola oil and live swine.

Iowa, in turn, shipped $363 million US worth of products, primarily agricultural equipment, to Saskatchewan in 2016.