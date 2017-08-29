Premier Brad Wall has had to juggle his cabinet and name a new deputy premier in the wake of a crowded Saskatchewan Party leadership race.

Wall, who announced his retirement from politics earlier this month, asked all of his cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats to declare their intentions by Monday. He received six resignations from those seeking to replace him as leader of the party.

Five cabinet ministers have been replaced for now in their portfolios by other cabinet ministers who were their backups. Premier Wall is expected to make an official cabinet shuffle in the near future.

Alanna Koch, the deputy minister to the premier, is also taking a leave of absence to run. She has been replaced by Kent Campbell.

Cabinet moves Ministry Out In Economy Jeremy Harrison Dustin Duncan Environment Scott Moe Lyle Stewart Justice and attorney general Gordon Wyant Don Morgan Parks, Culture and Sport Ken Cheveldayoff Christine Tell Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor Donna Harpauer Deputy min. to premier Alanna Koch Kent Campbell

Moe expected to announce candidacy

Scott Moe, MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook, is the only cabinet minister expected to run who has yet to announce his intention to do so.

According to an email from the provincial government on Monday, Moe will make it official later this week.

He resigned as Saskatchewan environment minister on Monday.

Shuffle expected

Each cabinet minister who is covering for those in the race already has their own portfolio, and is temporarily doing double duty.

At least five Saskatchewan Party MLAs will move from the backbench and into the cabinet in the upcoming cabinet shuffle.

Wall has said he will stay on as premier until his party elects a new leader.

The Saskatchewan Party is set to elect that leader, who will ultimately become premier, on Jan. 27.