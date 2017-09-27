Look up, skywatchers!

We are well into aurora season, and for the next couple of nights, much of Canada — and even parts of the United States — will be treated to spectacular displays of the northern lights.

Solar wind will be buffeting our atmosphere for the next couple of days, meaning that aurora-spotting hopefuls could have a good show for the rest of the work week.

Where can you see it?

This light show is coming at a great time for viewers in Saskatchewan.

A large ridge is setting up in the upper atmosphere, which will deflect storm systems away from the province.

Although some regions could pick up some stray cloud cover Wednesday night, relatively clear conditions are expected through the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend.



Relatively clear weather is on the way to Saskatchewan Wednesday evening.

Tips for viewing the aurora

Head away from city lights or other sources of light pollution to get the best view.

Best time to view the aurora is generally between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m., but it depends on the show.

Dress warmly — clear nights cool off quickly as heat is lost to space.

Look around at the entire sky, not just the northern horizon — on active nights, the aurora can pop up anywhere.

IPhone pictures can be hit or miss with the aurora. For the best photos, a tripod is a must. Use a wide-angle lens, low aperture and fast shutter speed with manual focus.