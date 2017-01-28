Board game enthusiasts flocked to the Core Ritchie Community Centre in Regina Saturday to take part in the Prairie Game Expo.

The event was a free, game-day welcoming for board game hobbyists and people new to gaming. It provided an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to socialize and learn new styles and types of games.

SaskGames puts on three of these events per year, but January often brings the biggest crowd.

"Everyone's coming back from Christmas vacations and hopefully have gotten new board games to play," said Davey McLellan with SaskGames.

He said the event typically draws around 150 people throughout the day.

New games tested

Derek Turner, from a local game design group, said the Prairie Games Expo allows for game designers to test game prototypes.

"You have lots of people who are going to prototype and play-test," Turner said. "Game designs are works in progress and you just have to keep trying them out. You get lots of exposure, you get lots of feedback, and lots of different points of view.

Alex Meeres, a teacher at Milestone Elementary, brought students from school's Board Games Club out for their first time at the event.

"I thought it'd be a great opportunity for them to see all sorts of different games being played by this community," said Meeres.

"We feature a game every month or two and teach kids how to play it," said Meeres of the club at the elementary school.

The students had been practicing playing Settlers of Catan in preparation for the Prairie Game Expo, and competed in an eight-player tournament at the event.

Prairie Games Expo was put on by SaskGames in partnership with Comic Readers. SaskGames is a volunteer non-profit group dedicated to enhancing and connecting the board gaming community in Saskatchewan.