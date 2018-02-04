A video contest called "Just Watch Me" is celebrating the successes of rural entrepreneurs with disabilities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The business owners were asked to submit a short video showing their journeys to building a business.

The video that receives the most public votes will win $1,000 in cash and business prizes worth another $2,000.

Supports usually focused on employment

Susan Bater is the program manager for entrepreneurs with disabilities at Community Futures Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"Sometimes there is a lot of supports around employment and different options but entrepreneurship wasn't being talked about a lot, but we were seeing successes so we really wanted that story told," said Bater.

"We wanted to capture what was happening out there."

She said the contest has created connections between the business owners and raised public awareness about the entrepreneurs with disabilities who work in rural communities.

Two of the four finalists, Lori Kobialko and Louisa Reddekopp, are from Rosthern, Sask. Lorena Mitchell from Evolve Green in Marchand, Man. and Donald Glenn from Shorty's Upcycling Studio in Thompson, Man. are the other two finalists.

Sask. contestant runs bowling alley art studio

Lori Kobialko's business, Arts in the Alley, is an art studio, classroom, pottery studio and a storefront inside a bowling alley, which is also open for business.

She opened the studio after a pottery class she did with her daughter gave her the "artsy bug."

"I just thought we need something in Rosthern, some place to go and be creative," said Kobialko.

Kobialko has Meniere's disease, an inner-ear condition which gives her vertigo, dizziness and nausea.

She said that although she has physical challenges, the community supports her.

"The ladies there will pick up and keep things rolling, they're awesome," she said.

"It means the world, it keeps my business going and that's the joys of a small community."

Louisa Reddekopp started making soap for herself but found that the people she shared them were wanting to purchase more.

Soap company makes work from home possible

The products from her company, Fire Moon Soap Co., are now being sold in Manitoba and Alberta.

She agrees that Rosthern is a welcoming and supportive place for entrepreneurs like herself.

Reddekopp has osteoarthritis, which causes joint pain and can limit mobility.

She said her business allow her to work from home when her condition would have prevented her from working for an employer.

"It's really rewarding," said Reddekopp.

"I really like being creative and I really like creating the different products and stuff so it's really good mentally for me to have that outlet."

If she wins the competition, Reddekopp plans to build her own soap studio.

She also recruited her competitor, Kobialko, to enter the contest.

Voting open until Feb. 12

The Arts in the Alley owner hopes it can give her business more exposure and help entice more people to venture inside the bowling alley building.

"The cash would be great to do some work in the studio too but the advertising is huge," said Kobialko.

Voting is open now at justwatchmecontest.ca and runs until February 12.