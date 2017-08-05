The midway is going strong at the Queen City Ex in Regina which brings a new set of daily challenges for the crew.

John Gallant, maintenance manager for North American Midway Entertainment, is the go-to guy in a crisis. After working on the midway for 42 years, he's pretty much seen it all.

When he was just 15, he got a job in Winnipeg selling foot-long hotdogs.

Since then, he said he's seen changes in rides, games and carnival goers.

"The one thing that never changes is the smile on people's faces after they finish riding an attraction or finish playing a game. It's the smiles that keep you going," he said.

One of the rides at the Queen City Ex in Regina. (Beverley Paul)

The carnival crew's day starts when the rides open and from that point on, energy is high.

Gallant said carnival life is not easy, but it is run like its own little city.

"You have to learn to rely on each other. I think that's probably what brings carnival people closer together and makes it like one big family."

Throughout the years, Gallant has put lots of work into one ride especially: the Polar Express.

He said the company bought the attraction in 1980 and took it to its shop in Florida for its very first face lift.

Since its beginning in the early 1980s, The Polar Express ride has been a crowd favourite in Canada. (Beverley Paul)

People have latched on ever since.

"It's always been our goal to provide entertainment that reaches out and means something to people," Gallant said.

"The whole atmosphere is fun, loud and everyone just really seems to remember that particular part of their fair experience."

When Gallant was younger, he said the midway would come to Regina from Edmonton and the crew would have 36 hours to tear down, drive to Saskatchewan and set up the rides.

One year he went to a party at a nearby lake with a friend when they were done the second day in the city. The next day, they both got up early to water ski before rushing back to open the fair at noon.

Overall, Gallant said his favourite part of working at the carnival seeing new places and new people.

Gallant said he hopes fair goers have one takeaway after a day on the midway: "Fond memories that they can keep and remember.... just experiences that they've enjoyed as a family or a group."