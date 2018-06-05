Fierce wind takes down nearly 65 power poles in south Sask.
Extensive damage caused to power line that feeds a coal mine north of Coronach, Sask.
About 65 power poles near Coronach, Sask. have fallen after a storm blew threw the area Monday evening.
SaskPower said it believes a strong gust of wind, also known as a plough wind, knocked down the power poles north of Coronach.
There is extensive damage to a power line that feeds the Poplar River Mine, which is a surface coal mine.
A spokesperson from the mine says they are currently running on power from their backup generator.
Billy Gossen lives in Coronach and experienced part of the storm.
He said his daughter's baseball game ended early due to hail. He found his backyard furniture blown off the deck when he returned home.
SaskPower is still assessing the damage and said a construction crew is heading to the site.
SaskPower is not aware of any other affected customers, other than the coal mine, and they currently have no expected time for repairs to be complete.