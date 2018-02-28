A power outage in southeastern Sask. hit over 10,000 people starting Tuesday night.

A fire damaged a wooden transmission tower and power was lost at around midnight.

The outage stretched from Carlyle, Sask. to the Manitoba border about 60 kilometres away. Power was also out on the White Bear First Nation.

A small part of the fire is visible near the middle of the photo. (Submitted by Jonathan Tremblay)

"What we do know is exactly where the damage is. So right now, it's a question of planning exactly how we're going to do the work," said SaskPower spokesperson Jonathan Tremblay.

SaskPower says they are on track to have power restored to all customers by mid-afternoon, with permanent repairs to be completed over the next 24 hours.

There is no word on how the fire started.