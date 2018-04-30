Stolen vehicle collides with power pole causing power outages in Regina

Several areas in Regina were left without power after a stolen vehicle collided with a power pole early Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Fourth Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

Regina police did not find the driver when they arrived, but further investigation showed the vehicle had been stolen.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect. No charges have been laid.

Shortly after the collision, SaskPower tweeted they dispatched crews to repair the damaged power pole.

5:54 AM: Regina Outage - Eastview, Warehouse District, Industrial Park, Churchill Downs: Crews have been dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and power pole. No ETR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

The affected areas areas include Eastview, Warehouse District, Industrial Park and Churchill Downs.

Power has been returned to most customers, according to SaskPower, but others could be without electricity for most of the afternoon.

SaskPower tweeted that power will be off in the area of Fourth Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Broad Street until repairs are complete.

They expect full power to return by 5:00 p.m. CST.