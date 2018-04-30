Power outages in Regina after vehicle crashes into power pole

Several areas in Regina were left without power after a collision between a vehicle and power pole early this morning.

SaskPower tweeted this morning they dispatched crews to Fourth Avenue west of Winnipeg Street, where the collision occurred.

5:54 AM: Regina Outage - Eastview, Warehouse District, Industrial Park, Churchill Downs: Crews have been dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and power pole. No ETR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

The affected areas areas include Eastview, Warehouse District, Industrial Park and Churchill Downs.

Power has been returned to most customers, according to SaskPower, but others could be without electricity for most of the afternoon.

SaskPower tweeted that power will be off in the area of Fourth Avenue between Winnipeg Street and Broad Street until repairs are complete.

They expect full power to return by 5:00 p.m. CST.

Details of the collision are not yet available.