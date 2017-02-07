SaskPower crews spent about eight hours overnight, trying to restore power to a number of southern Saskatchewan towns and villages. (SaskPower)

It was a cold, dark night for as many as 3,100 SaskPower customers in southern Saskatchewan.

The electrical utility said it had a problem with one of its main power lines near the U.S. border around 7 p.m. CST Monday.

The lights went out in at least eight small communities and their surrounding rural areas, including Ogema, Coronach, Big Beaver, Radville, Tribune, Viceroy, Minton and Ceylon.

SaskPower tweeted that repair crews had been dispatched at 7:15 p.m. and were still working to switch over power at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Cuddled up with pets for warmth

Wendy Caldwell, who lives in Ceylon, said she noticed the lights flickering just before seven, and started preparing for the worst.

When the lights went out and did not come back on, "I just put on a warm robe and cuddled up with my two cats and dog. We were cosy with lots of covers," Caldwell said.

The power finally came back on in Rockglen, Coronach, Radville and Lake Alma at 4:08 a.m., as temperatures dipped to -23 C.

Caldwell said her thermostat indicated an indoor temperature of 13 when the furnace started back up again.

A downed main power line was reported as the cause.

SaskPower said 3,100 customers were without electricity at the peak of the outage.

Prepared for emergency

Caldwell said she always has a flashlight within reach — she bought a package of several small flashlights for just such a purpose — as well as a battery-powered radio.

"It keeps me company, but I also have it tuned to a station like the CBC," she said, in case information is released in lengthy outages.

She encourages others to prepare for utility outages as well — especially during the winter.