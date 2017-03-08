SaskPower crews are busy trying to get power restored after a massive blizzard ripped through eastern Saskatchewan Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m. CST Wednesday morning, crews were busy in the area between Redvers, Carlyle and Alida, 270 km southeast of Regina.

One farmer from the Alida area said he had been without power for 30 hours.

"It was kind of nasty," said Gray Cowan. "Fortunately, we've got a wood stove here, so we were able to keep things relatively warm."

Power was knocked out in the area around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, and has been down ever since. SaskPower still doesn't have an estimate of when power will be restored.

Crews couldn't venture out into the area until it was safe to do so.

Power was restored to Regina's Cathedral, Coronation Park, Normanview, Walsh Acres neighbourhoods last night.