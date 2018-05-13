I missed a lot of Mother's Days over the last few years. I would stop by to see Mom the day before, or the day after, or the following week.

In reality, it didn't matter if I missed the exact day. Mom was unaware of the day, or the season, or the year. But now, as the date approaches this year, I can't stop thinking about it.

My brothers and I lost Mom about a month ago. She was 86. To be honest, we had been losing her bit-by-bit for eight years.

'A lonely fog'

Mom had dementia. It robbed her of so many things: her sharp wit, a tremendous sense of humour and a kind-hearted personality.

The brain-wasting condition kept her in a lonely fog. It meant she had to live in unfamiliar places, surrounded by unfamiliar people.

We were all fortunate in a way. Although Mom no longer knew us, she still smiled and laughed. She was never angry or violent, as so many people with dementia can become.

Madeline Gerein was born June 24, 1931. (Sharon Gerein)

Mom always appreciated a card and flowers, or a gift. But as she aged, what she constantly asked for was time. She would tell us that just spending time with her was the only gift she ever needed. I used to joke with her, and say that she robbed me of the pleasure of buying her nice things. Sometimes I would even tell her that I was at a stage in my life where I had more money than I had time.

To be fair, I did spend time with her, but there were times when I was young and busy and felt as though there was too much going on in my life to give her more.

Overall I feel I was there for her in life and in death. But if I could have one do-over, I would give her more time when we were both in a good place in our lives, me as a young women, she still sharp both mentally and physically.

'Just spend time with her'

As Mom aged, in my brother's words, "her memory galloped over the horizon, never to return." One day I realized I could no longer ask her questions about family history, or the names of people in her hundreds of old black and white photographs. I couldn't ask her anything anymore. She had no more answers to give.

The great irony of this situation is that when I finally had more time to spend with her and she had nothing but time on her hands, she was no longer there.

If I can offer advice to anyone reading, it's this: spend time with your mother on Mother's Day. Better yet, don't wait for a designated day. Just spend time with her, even if you don't feel like you've got the time to spare.

A mother is an amazing gift that one day will disappear from your life, long before you are ready for it.