A poultry farm near Regina Beach went up in flames early Wednesday morning and an unknown amount of chickens died in the blaze, according to an RCMP news release.

Lumsden RCMP were dispatched to the Pedigree Poultry farm around 7 a.m. CST and multiple structures were ablaze.

Regina Beach Fire Department arrived on the scene and authorities are investigating the fire.

The fire is the latest incident to affect the farm.

In 2015, bed bugs were found on the farm.

About 50,000 chickens from the farm were destroyed folllowing an avian flu outbreak a decade ago.

CBC was unable to reach the farm for comment as of noon Wednesday.