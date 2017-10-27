The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan says it earned $53 million in its latest quarter, down from $81 million a year ago, as it works to close its merger with Agrium Inc.

Chief executive Jochen Tilk says the Saskatoon-based company has obtained regulatory approvals in four jurisdictions with only the U.S. and China remaining.

Tilk says the company still expects to close the deal by the end of the year.

The company says the profit amounted to six cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 10 cents per share a year ago.

Sales in the quarter totalled $1.23 billion, up from $1.14 billion.

PotashCorp and Agrium announced a deal to merge last year.

The combined company, to be named Nutrien, will have its official head office in Saskatoon while keeping a corporate office in Agrium's home city of Calgary.