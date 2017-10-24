After the downfall of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and social media trends like #metoo, the pervasiveness of sexual assault and harassment seems to be clearer than ever.

But Joanne Ogilvie says that long after the headlines and social media trends have faded, victims of sexual assault are left picking up the pieces, dealing with their own trauma.

Ogilvie is a survivor of sexual assault, and she's partnering with the YWCA to host a discussion in Regina this week about sexual assault in the media and post-assault trauma.

Every time we do have a big story in the media, it just takes me back to how hopeless and helpless I felt after this happened. - Joanne Ogilvie

"A lot of survivors already know how prevalent this issue is, and every time it comes into the media, it gives an opportunity for everybody else to see how big of a deal it is as well," said Ogilvie.

With stories about sexual harassment and assault making headlines — particularly involving Weinstein — Ogilvie said she has been forced to revisit some of her own painful memories.

"This particular story I think echoes a lot of people's stories. It's very common for people in power to abuse that power and to take advantage of those around them," she said.

"Every time we do have a big story in the media, it just takes me back to how hopeless and helpless I felt after this happened, and it starts a dialogue."

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein now faces accusations of sexual harassment or assault from more than 50 women. (Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Myths and misconceptions

For Ogilvie, much of her post-assault trauma stemmed from misconceptions and a culture of victim-blaming that surrounds sexual assault.

"It was hard to see a bunch of people making comments — whether directly or indirectly towards me — about whether or not I was telling the truth," said Ogilvie.

"If you walked a day in a survivor's shoes, you would know that lying about it isn't worth what you get from it."

Ogilvie said portrayals of sexual assault in media adds to misconceptions.

"It's this whole culture of not really recognizing the way that women are treated, portrayed and depicted in pretty much everything we take it," said Ogilvie.

Ogilvie hopes that a change will come through continued dialogue.

"I don't want what happened to me to happen to other people."

The discussion takes place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at the Artful Dodger in Regina. The event will be live-streamed on the YWCA Regina Facebook page for those who cannot attend.