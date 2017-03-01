"Culture shock" is how Monica Merriman described her first experience moving from the isolated northern community of La Ronge, Sask., to attend university in Saskatoon.

Several years ago, Merriman left her hometown of about 2,700 people and landed in Saskatchewan's largest city, with a metropolitan area population of nearly 300,000 people.

"It was a huge culture shock coming from a small town to somewhere you don't really know anybody. It was a huge change for sure," Merriman said on CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"The size, the transit system, all the shopping centres, different neighbourhoods. We usually just have one in La Ronge. It's one major neighbourhood. There's just so many things here."

Strength through community

It wasn't long after Merriman started studying at the University of Saskatchewan in the fall of 2013 that she joined the Northern Administration Students Association — which focuses on easing the transition to living in a big city.

The association organizes social events for students, such as sports games, monthly family suppers and ugly Christmas sweater parties. It also simply helps northern students connect with others who are going through a similar experience.

"We come from one of the bigger rural centres in La Ronge, so I can't imagine what it would be like coming from somewhere like Fond du Lac, Black Lake, Wollaston [Lake], where it's a lot smaller," said Merriman, who is now an executive with the student association.

Northern Administration Students Association members hang out around a fire pit in September 2014. (NASA/Facebook)

Kim Mabee is another student who sought out the northern association. Mabee, now a second-year student at the University of Saskatchewan, also hailed from La Ronge.

'I never thought I'd be able to like call Saskatoon home, but it's definitely become that way.' - Kim Mabee, student

She said it took a couple of years, but she's grown much more comfortable with urban life.

"I never thought I'd be able to like call Saskatoon home, but it's definitely become that way because of programs like NASA, and just getting used to living in the city in general," Mabee said.

As for Merriman, her feelings about the city have greatly changed as she's been involved with the northern students association.

"I can't imagine moving back home right now, just cause I'm so used to the city now. When I go back home, now it's culture shock the other way almost," Merriman said.

Merriman said anyone who wants to help better the post-secondary experience for northern students is welcome to get involved by sending a message on Facebook or visiting the organization's website.