One man has died after what police say is a possible hit and run near the Red Earth Cree Nation.

Carrot River RCMP say they were called to the scene early Saturday morning after complaints of a man in the middle of the road.

They found a 27-year-old man from Red Earth and police determined he may have been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Carrot River RCMP, RCMP Collision Reconstruction, Prince Albert General Investigation Section and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.

The Red Earth Cree Nation is located in east central Saskatchewan, approximately 220 kilometres east of Prince Albert.