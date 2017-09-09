CBC's Political Panel waded through this week's many Saskatchewan political stories on Friday, including a discussion about Premier Brad Wall's revelation he had been interviewed by RCMP in relation to the Global Transportation Hub land deal.

Brad Wall's long-time chief of staff, Joe Donlevy, retired Wednesday. The announcement came a day after Donlevy was in the news for being in a 2013 email chain in which a government official discussed a high-value appraisal that was part of the negotiations to buy a 204-acre parcel of land for the GTH.

This prompted questions to the premier from media about whether Donlevy's departure was at all related to the GTH case, which Wall emphatically denied.

Wall revealed to media later that he had been subject to an "extensive" interview with RCMP around the GTH.

CBC's legislative reporter, Stefani Langenegger, and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss what this latest development means for the provincial government and the upcoming Saskatchewan Party leadership race.