In its latest look at politics in Saskatchewan, CBC's Political Panel considered more revelations about the Global Transportation Hub, as well as candidates and campaigns in the NDP and Saskatchewan Party leadership races.

The NDP had scheduled a leadership convention for May 6, 2018, but the party is now considering an earlier vote after the resignation of Premier Brad Wall sparked a leadership race for the Saskatchewan Party in August.

CBC's legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discuss the latest developments.