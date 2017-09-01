Murray Mandryk, columnist for the Regina Leader-Post, joined CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Friday to discuss the last week of Saskatchewan politics.

This week Mandryk talks about Bill Boyd, who announced his retirement on Aug. 15. Effective Sept. 1, Boyd will no longer be the MLA for the constituency of Kindersley.

Earlier this week, Boyd was charged with three counts under the Environmental Management and Protection Act and one count under the Wildlife Habitat Protection Act.

Mandryk discussed Boyd's legacy and how it may be affected by issues such as the environmental charges, the Global Transportation Hub land scandal, and the Chinese immigration-irrigation scheme in which Boyd was found to be in a conflict of interest.

"As of today, Bill Boyd is no longer an MLA, so there are no consequences for it," Mandryk said of the business in China.

Boyd, who was re-elected during the 2016 provincial election leaves office 16 months into his four-year term.