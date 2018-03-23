CBC's Political Panel is back once again to discuss the latest in politics.

Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk take a look at Scott Moe wading into the NDP vs. NDP trade war between British Columbia and Alberta.

Other topics include the ongoing saga of a potential carbon tax in Saskatchewan and the province potentially relinquishing control of the Global Transportation Hub.

Deputy Premier Don Morgan has said no discussions have taken place between the province and the city of Regina about a potential GTH sale.