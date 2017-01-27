A major pipeline spill on the Ocean Man First Nation, Sask., and a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made for a big week in political news in Saskatchewan.
- Broken pipeline section on Ocean Man FN removed to examine source of leak
- Trudeau's comments in Saskatoon 'disrespectful,' says chief
In a conversation with CBC Radio's Morning Edition host Sheila Coles, Leader-Post political columnist Murray Mandryk and CBC legislative reporter Stefani Langenegger reflect on the highs and lows of the past week in political news.