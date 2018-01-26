The Saskatchewan Party will choose a new leader in Saskatoon this weekend, and whoever is chosen will become the next premier of the province.

Premier Brad Wall announced back in August that he was retiring from politics and stepping down as leader after a decade as premier.

CBC Saskatchewan's Adam Hunter and Regina Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk discussed the upcoming convention and what to expect.

This weekend, party voters will have six names on the ballots but only five are up for contention. Rob Clarke dropped out of the race but his name has not been officially removed from the ballot.

The candidates are Gord Wyant, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Ken Cheveldayoff.