Regina police warn public of high-risk sex offender living in Heritage neighbourhood

Dennis Richard Gladue, 57, has a criminal history that includes sexual offences and has a history of reoffending.

He is a high risk to reoffend sexually and/or violently and poses a high risk for sexual offences against female children, according to a Saturday news release from Regina police.

"The prospects for reduction of his risk through treatment interventions are poor," said police.

"This information is intended to enable members of the public to take suitable preventable measures, not to embark upon any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at this individual," police said.

Gladue is described as approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighing about 176 pounds, with a medium build. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a five centimetre-long cross on his upper right arm.

Gladue must abide by a series of conditions, including not being in, near or around places where children are likely to congregate — such as schools, parks, swimming pools and recreation centres — unless he is accompanied by an adult approved by his parole supervisor.​

Residents are not required to contact police if they see Gladue. However, anyone with questions or wanting to report him for violating his conditions can contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 545-8477.