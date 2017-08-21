Regina police are asking for help finding a teen who has been missing from his home since last Monday.

Creeden Sky Mosquito, 14, was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Broder Street Aug. 14, at about 11 a.m. CST.

Police received a missing person's report on Aug. 19.

Mosquito is described as Indigenous, about five feet six inches tall and about 120 pounds. He has a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and black Adidas sneakers.

Police said they don't believe Mosquito has come to harm, but want to make sure he is safe.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.