The Regina Police Service is looking for potential suspects after shots were fired at a Regina residence on the weekend, breaking a front window.

At about 2:45 a.m. CST on Sunday, police were called to a house in the 2000 block of Toronto Street for a report of shots fired at a house.

The shots reportedly went off about 20 minutes before police were called.

The residents of the home woke up to the sound of shots and glass breaking. One resident found a hole in a front window of the house and a bullet lodged in a wall.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

According to police, officers have interviewed neighbours and gathered evidence from inside and outside of the home.

This incident is still under investigation.