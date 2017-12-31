The Regina Police Service is investigating two more robberies that took place at different businesses over the New Year's long weekend.

At about 4 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a report of a robbery at a business on the 2100 block of Pasqua Street.

According to police, two men entered the business and threatened an employee with a weapon.

The suspects fled with cash and cigarettes. The employee was not hurt in the robbery.

Less than 30 minutes later, police were dispatched to another robbery at a business in the 100 block of Albert Street.

A man allegedly entered the business and threatened employees with a weapon before leaving with cash. Once again, the employees were not hurt.

Investigators believe the two incidents could be related.

Both follow a similar robbery on Sherwood Drive on Saturday.

People with information on the three crimes are asked to call police.