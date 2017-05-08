The Regina Police Service is searching for a teenage boy who has been missing from his home since April 20.

Kayden Jayvin Aubichon is about five feet seven inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair in a brush cut.

According to police, he has brown eyes and a light complexion, with some pockmarks.

Aubichon was last seen wearing black shoes, light blue acid-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, black Adidas jacket with white stripes and a white flat-brim baseball hat.

Police said they do not have evidence that Aubichon has come to harm and there has been activity on his social media accounts, but because he is a youth there is concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Aubichon has potentially travelled to Saskatoon or even to Meadow Lake, police say. Police are asking that citizens outside the Regina area take note of the teen's disappearance.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).