The Regina Police Service and the chief coroner's office are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Sunday morning.

At about 10:54 a.m. CST, police received a call about a dead woman on the 4900 block of Marigold Drive. Police and EMS found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the coroner's office are now working to "clarify the circumstances surrounding this death," a police news release stated.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 307-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The woman's death was the second one investigated in Regina on the weekend.

Earlier Sunday morning, police found an injured 35-year-old man on the 1200 block of Retallack Street. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.