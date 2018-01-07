Another armed robbery has been added to a string of crimes in Regina which have taken place in the last ten days.

On Jan. 7, at about 4:15 a.m. police were dispatched to a business in the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard for a report of a robbery.

Police said two men entered the business with weapons and demanded money, then fled.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.

Six other businesses have been robbed in Regina since Dec. 30, all in the early morning hours before 6 a.m., police said on Jan. 6.

In most of the cases, the robberies were reportedly carried out by two knife-wielding men. They demanded cash, and then fled the scene, usually in a vehicle.



Police said they have not confirmed whether any of the robberies are related.