Police investigating shots fired into Regina home
The Regina Police Service is looking into who fired shots at a Regina home this week, breaking a front window.
No one injured in incident
Officers were dispatched to a firearms call on the 600 block of Wascana Street on April 19, according to police.
Investigation determined the shots were probably fired between 10 p.m. on April 18 and 1:30 p.m. on April 19.
No one was injured, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.