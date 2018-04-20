Police investigating shots fired into Regina home

The Regina Police Service asking for the public's help finding who fired shots at a Regina home this week, breaking a front window.

Officers were dispatched to a firearms call on the 600 block of Wascana Street on April 19, according to police.

Investigation determined the shots were probably fired between 10 p.m. on April 18 and 1:30 p.m. on April 19.

No one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.