A 39-year-old man was found dead by emergency workers on Saturday night, launching an investigation by the Regina Police Service.

On Aug. 12 at about 11:30 p.m. CST, police were called to the 2100 block of Cornwall Street where a man was reportedly injured.

EMS pronounced the 39-year-old man dead at the scene.

Police who responded requested additional resources, including forensic identification and the coroner.

No information has been released on the man's identity.

Police are currently working with the office of the chief coroner to investigate the death.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.