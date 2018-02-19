Police and the office of the chief coroner are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man in Regina.

On Sunday night, officers and EMS responded to the 1400 block of Pasqua Street for a report of an injured man. The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Members from the forensic identification and major crimes unit were requested to assist in the investigation.

The man's cause of death is not yet known, nor are the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.