Regina police are investigating after a person was found dead in Regina early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue near Broad Street shortly after 5 a.m. CST.

The person who made the report told police there was an unresponsive person, according to the Regina Police Service.

Responders arrived and found the person had died.

Police have not released any further details on the person's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Regina Police Service.