Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a Regina gas station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Petro-Canada in the 3600 block of Sherwood Drive, before 6 a.m. Two men entered the business and threatened an employee with weapons. The suspects fled with cash and cigarettes, according to police.

The employee was not hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.