Regina police say a man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot.

Police were called to Deergrove Crescent in the south end of the city just after 8 p.m. CST Thursday night. People nearby said they had heard shots fired and a fight at a house on the street.

Then, police received another call saying a man had been shot on the 900 block of Shannon Road.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and treated for what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.