A man has been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking after police found $150,000 worth of pot in his vehicle.

Police say members of the Indian Head Detachment and Broadview Traffic Services stopped the man from British Columbia on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sintaluta, Sask., because he exceeded the speed limit of 60 km/h when passing an emergency vehicle.



Police say they ended up searching the 52-year-old's vehicle and found 22 pounds of pot and 0.5 lbs of hashish.

The man made his first court appearance in Fort Qu'appelle, Sask., this morning.