3 teenage suspects bitten by Regina police dogs during arrests in 3 days

Three teenage suspects were bitten by police dogs during arrests in Regina in three days.

First, someone reported seeing two males trying door handles in the 8200 block of Fairways West Drive around 5:20 a.m. CST Friday, according to a police news release.

Two teens, aged 16 and 18, fled the scene when officers arrived. A police dog found a wallet, which led to one of the suspects a block away, police said. The suspect was bitten during the arrest.

The dog then tracked the other suspect, who was hiding under a deck, and bit him, police said. That suspect was also arrested.

EMS was called, but the call was cancelled after both boys' injuries were found to be "very minor," police said.

Both teens are charged with theft under $5,000.

Then on Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to several auto theft incidents, according to another police news release.

He allegedly stole a vehicle on the 3100 block of East Trevarga Drive around 3 a.m. CST Sunday. He was then allegedly part of a group that was seen going through cars in the 1600 block of East Longworthy Bay. A resident tried to confront the group but was threatened with a machete, police said.

Officers then spotted the vehicle which had been stolen earlier going through a red light at Dewdney Avenue and Park Street around 4 a.m. CST, police said. The vehicle was found in an alley between the 1900 block of Montreal and Quebec Street. Officers found a hatchet in the vehicle.

A police dog led officers from the vehicle to the 15-year-old suspect. He was bitten during the arrest and was treated in hospital before being taken to police detention.

The boy is believed to have been part of the group that waved the machete earlier that day. He is also accused of being involved in a separate auto theft on May 12, police said.

He is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, running from police, two counts of failure to comply and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.