A Regina senior has been identified as the person who was found dead in an area east of the Ring Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The 76-year-old woman's family has been notified. Police said her identity will not be released.

First responders were called to the 1100 block of Ring Road near the Ross Avenue off-ramp at about 1:37 p.m. CST.

Someone driving by stopped to help the woman who appeared to be not moving. When EMS arrived they confirmed she was dead.

Based on the investigation so far, her death is not believed to be criminal.

Police and the Chief Coroner's office are still investigating the incident.