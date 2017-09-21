Upgrades to parks in south and central Regina are already underway.
New playground equipment will be installed in Mable Brown Park, located in Albert Park, and Hudson Park, in Rosemont/Mount Royal. The city said upgrades will provide an enhanced play experience for children.
Work already started in Mable Brown Park and is currently closed to the public. Hudson Park is expected to be closed within the next week and upgrades will begin shortly after.
Both play areas are expected to open again in early October, weather and construction schedules permitting.