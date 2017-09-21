Upgrades to parks in south and central Regina are already underway.

New playground equipment will be installed in Mable Brown Park, located in Albert Park, and Hudson Park, in Rosemont/Mount Royal. The city said upgrades will provide an enhanced play experience for children.

A slide and some other old playground equipment is getting a makeover in Regina's Hudson Park. The image on the right shows what the new equipment will look like. (Google Street View/City of Regina)

Work already started in Mable Brown Park and is currently closed to the public. Hudson Park is expected to be closed within the next week and upgrades will begin shortly after.

Both play areas are expected to open again in early October, weather and construction schedules permitting.