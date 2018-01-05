Passengers aboard a Jazz airline flight to Regina had a rough landing last month.

Preliminary reports from Transport Canada indicate two tires popped on a Series 705 Jazz Bombardier plane during its landing, leaving passengers to exit onto a runway of Regina International Airport on Dec.19.

The flight — capable of holding 75 passengers — arrived from Vancouver to Regina around 3:00 p.m CST.

After landing, smoke was seen coming from the plane.

An inspection revealed the landing gear on the aircraft's left side was frozen. But this incident wasn't a one-off.

On the same day, Transport Canada issued a report about a similar issue involving the same kind of plane. The flight landed in Winnipeg and also originated out of Vancouver.

According to both reports, no passengers were injured and the planes did not sustain any damage aside from ruptured tires.

CBC has requested comment from Transport Canada.