A placement hearing in Regina will determine where the man who was convicted of killing 16-year-old Hannah Leflar will serve part of his sentence.

Skylar Prockner, who is 19, was in court yesterday for a hearing on whether he will be moved to an adult facility or whether he'll stay at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre, where he's currently serving his sentence.

Prockner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in April 2016.

In July, Prockner was sentenced as an adult, receiving life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. He later appealed his adult sentence.

He was 16 when he planned and carried out the murder of Leflar, a fellow 16-year-old high school student.

Leflar was found dead in by her stepfather Jan. 12, 2015.

In February, another teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the killing after initially pleading not guilty to a first-degree murder charge last year.