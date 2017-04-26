A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for Pinehouse RCMP on Monday.

Police said three people were charged after they were found with 100 grams of cocaine in their possession.

A vehicle was stopped on highway165 between Pinehouse and Beauval, Sask. at approximately 3:30 p.m. CST.

Two of the men inside the vehicle are from Edmonton. The third person, a woman, is from Pinehouse.

All three have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

One of the suspects from Alberta was also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000.

All three will appear in provincial court in Meadow Lake on Thursday.