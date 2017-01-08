Pinehouse RCMP is searching for 31-year-old Donovan Misponas.

Misponas was taken into custody Saturday night after police responded to a complaint of violence-related offences. He was then taken to a clinic and subsequently escaped.

Misponas is described as a five-foot-seven Indigenous man, approximately 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

No information is available about potential charges Misponas may face, or a description of what clothing he may be wearing.

Anyone with information on Misponas's whereabouts is encouraged to call Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.