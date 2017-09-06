Public health officials are warning grocery shoppers in Yorkton, Sask., that some fruit salads sold at Save-On-Foods last month may have been contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

The products affected include Western Family fruit salad 198g and Western Family citrus salad 226g with a best before date of Aug. 19.



The two salads contained pineapple — which has been the subject of a similar recall in British Columbia and Alberta.

No illnesses have been reported and officials say the risk is very low.

Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and beverages or through direct contact with an infected person.

The virus attacks the liver and people can get sick within 15 to 50 days after exposure, but usually within 28 to 30 days.

There is a vaccine available, but it is only effective if given within two weeks of eating the contaminated food.