Jury deliberates at 2nd-degree murder trial for death on Piapot First Nation

The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief was sequestered just before noon Thursday, after Justice Jeff Kalmakoff delivered his instructions at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Pinacie-Littlechief is accused of fatally stabbing Justin Crowe on the Piapot First Nation in October 2015.

Court heard 27-year-old Crowe died as a result of the single stab wound to his chest. The blade penetrated his heart, according to the report filed by chief forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham.

In her testimony, Pinacie-Littlechief, 23, did not deny stabbing Crowe. However, she said it was an act of self-defence. Kalmakoff said the jury must find her not guilty if they believe that theory.

Kalmakoff said a self-defence argument relies on three factors.

First, the jury will have to use all evidence to consider if Pinacie-Littlechief believed on reasonable grounds that there was a threat of force against her or someone else.

Second, they must consider if she was acting to protect herself or someone else from force or a perceived threat of force.

Finally, they must consider if the stabbing was a reasonable act given the circumstances.

The Crown must have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that these criteria were not met in order for the defence to fail, Kalmakoff said. Jury members do not have to agree on which of the three factors they do not accept as true.

Co-defence lawyer Ian McKay called what happened a journey of courage and survival.

He said that after Crowe assaulted other women, including Pinacie-Littlechief's teenage cousin, he attempted to strangle her and she feared for her safety.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Miller said she should be found guilty as charged, citing inconsistencies in what she told the jury compared to what she told RCMP after the stabbing happened.

Miller also told the jury her actions were not reasonable because she had a clear path to leave the house and Crowe didn't have a weapon.

"Use your collective common sense," Kalmakoff told the jury, as he again reminded them to consider all of the evidence.

He cautioned the jury about witness testimony. He said it would be up to them to decide who was credible, but advised the jury to use other evidence for corroboration.

The trial has been underway for three weeks.