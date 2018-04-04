Closing remarks heard at 2nd-degree murder trial for fatal stabbing on Piapot First Nation

The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Tia Pinacie-Littlechief will soon decide her fate.

She is accused of stabbing Justin Crowe in the heart on the Piapot First Nation in October 2015.

Closing remarks were presented to the jury at the Court of Queen's Bench Wednesday.

Co-defence lawyer Ian McKay told the jury Pinacie-Littlechief acted in self-defence and that what happened was a story of a "young girl's courage to protect herself." ​

The night began at Pinacie-Littlechief's apartment in ​Regina.

The court heard the woman, who was 20 years old at the time, had recently moved to Regina to attend university.

McKay said she hardly had any friends, but she and her 16-year-old cousin, Raina Joyea, wanted to socialize and drink, so they made a status update on Facebook.

"A few people responded. Unfortunately one of them was Tyra Nahbexie."

Nahbexie knew her from elementary school and was the bridge between Pinacie-Littlechief and Crowe, he said. ​

A party of seven people eventually ended up at Pinacie-Littlechief's apartment, but were asked to leave, court heard earlier in the trial. They went out to the Crowe family home at the Piapot First Nation.

McKay suggested Pinacie-Littlechief lacked the life experience to understand she could be getting into a potentially dangerous situation, in an unfamiliar place with a group of older strangers.

"Whether it was being naive, trusting, we don't know." ​

​Pinacie-Littlechief had previously testified that Crowe had attacked another woman at the party before attacking her cousin. She said Crowe eventually let up and returned to the home.

She said Crowe told her not to go inside but she didn't listen. Rather, she went in to get her phone to call for help for her cousin, who she described as injured and curled on the ground.

That's when she said Crowe confronted her and attempted to strangle her. McKay asked the jury members to put themselves in her shoes. ​

​"She's in a corner," he said. ​"Tia had to protect herself, had to stop the violence.​"

'She should have got out'

The Crown is seeking a conviction of second-degree murder. Crown prosecutor Mitchell Miller said Pinacie-Littlechief stabbed Crowe with purpose and told the jury he saw a "pattern of inconsistencies with respect to the accused."

"She killed Justin Crowe without justification, without necessity," he said, adding she had a clear exit path.

Miller said Crowe wanted her out of the house, and as he yelled at her to leave, she turned around to stab him with a "large carving knife."

"She should have got out. She had a chance to get out."

Miller said Pinacie-Littlechief told court a different version of events than what she initially told the RCMP.

For example, Miller said that she told RCMP that when she needed to retrieve her phone from inside the Crowe home prior to the stabbing, Joyea was walking and talking, and suggested she accompany her inside.

Miller said she told the court Crowe was shirtless when he attacked her, yet she told the RCMP he was wearing a shirt when he attacked her and described it to them.

Miller questioned why there would be different versions of the story at "such a critical point."

"All of these stories, when you look behind them, they're problematic."

Miller said the differences are illustrative of the defence's attempt to ​present an ​atmosphere of escalating fear, sexual impropriety and anger.

But he​ said that once you dig into the narrative there is no lack of substantive evidence to support the charge against Pinacie-Littlechief.

Justice Jeff Kalmakoff is expected to give instructions to the jury Thursday.

The trial is in its third week.