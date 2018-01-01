Unreal sunsets and scenes of winter white make Saskatchewan a photogenic province. We asked our audience to send us their best images of life and Saskatchewan landscapes from 2017.

This is a selection of their submissions, plus a handful of favourites from CBC Saskatchewan staff.

Send your best images to sasknews@cbc.ca.

Trina Ryma says nothing beats a Saskatchewan sunset. She took this picture near Hendon, Sask. (Trina Ryma/Facebook)

CBC News reporter Kendall Latimer says she enjoyed this gorgeous, soft sunrise in Cypress Hills after a drive through "Saskatchewan winter hell" to get there. (Kendall Latimer/CBC News)

Siobhan McCaffrey's daughter captured this Saskatchewan winter scene near Lloydminster, Sask. (Siobhan McCaffrey/Facebook)

CBC Saskatchewan senior producer Coreen Larson calls this photo the "United Colours of Camping." She says her favourite camping chore is setting up the clothesline and pegging up all the wet towels after a fun day at the beach. This picture was taken at her favourite spot, Good Spirit Lake. (Coreen Larson/CBC News)

The Saskatoon Comet Storm all wait for their turn to skate on the Canada 150 rink at Parliament Hill on Dec. 30. (Saskatoon Comet Storm/Twitter)

CBC Saskatchewan producer Anna-May Zeviar says the amazing sunrises are one of the perks of working the early shift. (Anna-May Zeviar/CBC News)

A windmill is silhouetted by Saskatchewan's living skies in this image submitted by Jaki J Biesen. (Jaki J Biesen/Facebook)

A view of the Bridge City by Brenda Goran. (Brenda Goran/Facebook)

Ellen Whiteman submitted this glimpse through a lush forest out onto a lake. (Ellen Whiteman/Facebook)

CBC Saskatchewan switcher/director Jenna Leith shared this picture of Taylor Field after watching the slow and steady demolition of the stadium throughout the year. (Jenna Leith/CBC News)