Sask. government creates physician, nurse roles to improve organ donation rate

Three "donor physicians" will share a half-time position as part of what the province says will be a new model for organ and tissue donation in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority announced the role at a news conference in Saskatoon on Monday.

The donor physicians will share responsibility for leadership and education to improve the province's low organ donation rates.

The government said it is also working to recruit registered nurses to co-ordinate donations.

"In addition to signing three donor physicians, we are launching an advertising campaign to remind Saskatchewan residents that agreeing to be an organ donor saves lives," said Health Minister Jim Reiter in a news release.

The province said its awareness campaign will use video and print-media with real-life examples of organ donation and its impact on lives in Saskatchewan.